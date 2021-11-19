“My brothers are billionaires” – BB Naija’s Cross brags about family success

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Cross, has showed off his family achievements following his participation in the Big Brother Naija season 6, show.

Cross
Cross

The reality tv star took to his Twitter page and disclosed that 3 months after he participated in the Big Brother Naija show,  one of his brothers is the next deputy governor of a state.

He noted that his other 4 brothers are billionaires while one of them is a multi-billionaire.

In his words:

“So guys fun fact went into the big brothers house fast forward 3 months after one of my brothers is the next deputy Governor of a state and my other 4 brothers are now fucking Billionaires one is even a multibillionaire wtf pls tell me how I’m feeling right now.”

