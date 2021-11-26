“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” – Actress Adunni Ade recounts her experience as a single mother

Nigerian Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, has recounted her experience as a single mother. She stated that her father wasn’t happy that she got pregnant outside wedlock.

The actress stated that her father was hurt that she got pregnant as a student and he cut off all her financial support.

According to her, she was a senior in college when she got pregnant. Her family did not have much money and she had to take up 2-3 jobs to take care of her children.

She stated that four years after she gave birth to her first child, her second son, Ayden came. She said that her second son, Ayden changed her vibes about life, as she now lives her life unapologetically.

The actress took to her Instagram page and shared her unpleasant experience as a single mother. She explained that only her mum stood by her and did what she could to help her.

Despite all these, she was focused on being successful for her two children, who bought a different vibe to her life.

She wrote,

“These past few days have been overwhelming! I remember when I found out I was pregnant with D’marion, it felt like the world came caving in on me. A whole lot happened to me. My Dad was so hurt that his first daughter was pregnant (out of wedlock, I understood )”.

“I was a senior at college. It was the worst time of my life. All financial support was cut off! I was ill. My mom did all she could to stand by me. I felt as though I had failed in life as my Hero was disappointed in me. I began facing so many challenges in life. My heart was so fragile I thought I’d never make it through because of how terrible my life had become.”

“We didn’t have much! I mean nothing! One thing that kept me going was D’marion. The way he looked at me, gave a different meaning to life. His eyeballs would pierce into my soul. He gave me HOPE! I recall promising him for as long as I had breathed in me, I would be the best Mother I could be”.

“Fast forward 4 years later, Ayden comes along. I recall being so upset! I got to go through the hurt, the pain all over! Damn! But this time around I was more determined! More focused on being successful for my 2 Lil princes. Ayden brought a different vibe to life, to live my life unapologetically”.

“When I tell you my boys are my world, I mean it with every fiber of my existence. I’m nowhere near my goals in life but I tell you something! Things have changed! I get asked a lot how I do it, I simply answer “I just do it!” I recall working 2-3 jobs just to make ends meet. Leave out 4:30 am back after midnight”.

“This consistent hard work is years of labor! These 2 miracles of mine have given me a chance to live again! My drive! My focus! All I have done! All I am! All for my Boys. Thank you D’marion. Thank you, Ayden for giving me a reason to live again!”

“I’d like to dedicate #soólèthemovie to every woman, every man who has been cheated out of life. Know that for as long as you’ve got Life, you got Hope. Keep pushing! Stay focused! What is yours will never pass you by?

I am unapologetically ME! Thank you, Nigeria for accepting me. Thank you, World for rocking with me and embracing my craft. soólèthemovie is finally in cinemas Nationwide!! Love Always”.