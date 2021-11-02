“My money is my money, his money is our money” – Nkechi Blessing replies a fan

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that her own money belongs to her, while her lover’s money belongs to her and her lover.

The actress said this when a fan asked questioned her, about spending her husband’s money.

The actress is presently on vacation in the UK, with her politician lover Honourable Opeyemi Falegan.

She shared a clip on her Instagram page where she announced that she and her lover are going for shopping.

She also said that her shopping will be paid with her lover’s card and thereby requested people to pray for him.

Her words: “It’s shopping time, and I get to swipe this man’s card as I want, so please pray for your brother, Ekiti people”,she wrote.

A follower identified as @ojninalowo seems displeased with her caption,took to the comment section and asked why the actress can’t use her own card for shopping.

Nkechi Blessing in her response stated that her money belongs to her. See her response below:

“My money is my money, his money is our money? You get it? If you don’t get it forget about it”