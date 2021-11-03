“My sister is living my dream” – Laura Ikeji says, as she shows off Linda’s wristwatch worth #19 Million

Fashion blogger Laura Ikeji has gushed over her sister, Linda Ikeji, as she owns a wristwatch worth #19,000,000.

Laura took to her Instastory and shared a video of Linda Ikeji’s designer (Bvlgari) wristwatch worth up to #19 million.

She said her sister, Linda Ikeji, who is a billionaire is living her dream. According to her, her dream is to rock expensive and luxury items, which her sister is living.

She wrote: “My sister is living my dream sha! Dang!”

In another Instastory the mother of two shared video of the wristwatch again and said her is balling.

She wrote: “Linda is really balling different!”.

Laura Ikeji seems to like luxury which is evident in her outburst. She dreams to become big like her sister and be able to afford luxury.

See her post below: