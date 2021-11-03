“Na thunder go fire you!” – Lady blasts man who ‘priced’ her for N20,000

A Nigerian lady identified as Olajumoke Ashabi Ade has called out a man who sent her a disrespectful message via Facebook.

According to Jumoke, the man took to her DM to “price her like a commodity” for N20,000.

According to the post she shared on Facebook, the man sent her a DM saying that he liked her stature, and then he went further to offer her N20,000 to get closer to him.

Reacting to this, Jumoke leaked his message and profile on Facebook and wrote;

“Thunder fire u Nd ur 20 k!!!!!!!!! So I don turn to commodity wey u dey price??? U think ur 20k can buy me!!!!!!!! Am not a lazy gal ooooo, I work hard, I don’t depend on guys for my source of living!!!!

Set awon ologun owo!! U want to renew abi !!!!!If u ever come to dm nd spill rubbish na Thunder go fire u!!! !!!! Admin dakun approve ASAP!!!! I just read it ni !!! Cos I hardly attend to my dm!”