Nigerian chef narrates why he won’t be attending his sister’s wedding

A chef identified as Andy Blayz has stated that he won’t be attending his step sister’s wedding because she allowed her husband’s brother cook her wedding food.

This is coming days after he cried out on social media, narrating how he would never allow his brother-in-law cook food at his sister’s wedding while he can also cook.

He said;

“A man is about to get married, he has a brother that’s a chef (he cooks good) his wife to be also has a brother that’s a chef (he’s equally good) who should cook their wedding food?

Sorry I can’t collaborate with him! It’s either I cook the food or nothing! For 250 guests? What exactly are we collaborating! Would have considered if the number was much but not this number.

I’m not leaving it for him. It’s not happening ! I have prepared way too much for this to slip away from me! It’s either I cook the food or nothing!

I don’t know for y’all but for me we can’t have two masters in same boat! It will capsize! Besides I haven’t handled any wedding that i would have to cook and someone else has to too? Nah! Just messed up! I handle everything myself! 250 guests isn’t huge to have too many hands. Either his brother steps down or nothing.”

In a recent update, he disclosed that he has taken the decision not to attend the wedding because his sister and her husband decided to give the cooking contract to his brother-in-law, and not him.

In his words;

“I’ll not be attending my step sisters wedding! she & her husband to be have decided to give the cooking of their wedding food to the husband’ brother, they said cos he’s older than me !

And since I wouldn’t co-cook with him! No way he can step aside for me! 🤦‍♂️ Never have I seen such happen before ! That a man coming to marry it’s his side that handles stuff like this ! They made their decision, I’ve made mine! All the best to them!”