Nigerian man shows off the quit notice his landlord served him for bringing girls to his house

A Nigerian man identified as Babajide has revealed the quit notice which his landlord served him over his conduct in the house.

The landlord in the notice, ordered the tenant to vacate his property for bringing too many girls to the house for sxxual activity.

The landlord further stated that he has been complaining to him about his sxxual activities in the house, but he refused to desist from bringing in ladies.

“Your tenancy agreement will not be renewed. Your act of prostitution in which several girls are brought to the apartment occupied by you can no longer be accepted.

Several warning have been handed to you to desist from your indiscriminate sxxual activity to no avail. You are hereby given till the end of November to vacate the apartment currently occupied by you”, the landlord wrote.