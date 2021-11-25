TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says…

Nigerian man who had parallel F9 in NECO, shows off his degree result as he graduates from university

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man, Mayowa Joshua Amusan, who got F9 parallel in NECO, has expressed his joy after graduating from university with a first class degree.

The young man shared his inspiring story on LinkedIn while celebrating his convocation from the University of Ibadan.

READ ALSO

“I’m not your man, I’m a woman” – James Brown reacts after…

Man proposes to his girlfriend of 7 years on stage at Singer…

According to Mayowa, he didn’t only graduate with a first class degree, he also emerged as the best graduating student of the department of agricultural economics.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mayowa wrote,

“DO NOT GIVE UP!. The first picture attached to this post is a snapshot of my first ever written external examination. I had failed that year in all the subjects I sat for with a F9 Parallel. I had to resit for WAEC three times after that result before I finally cleared all of my papers.

I then proceeded to The Polytechnic of Ibadan. At the start, my CGPA was quite low but with hard work, consistency, and the help of God, I made a Distinction in Agricultural Technology.

Even though I made a Distinction, I was still reluctant to purchase the Post-UTME form for the University of Ibadan because I feared I would not pass the exams.

My parents and siblings believed in me and God-willing I gained admission through direct entry into 200 Level to study Agricultural Economics. I not only made a first-class, but I graduated as the best in my department.

With God, hard work, a loving family, and good friends everything is possible. Keep at it and DO NOT GIVE UP!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says as she narrates…

“God go punish all of una wey dey insult my queen” – 2face…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as second wife

Bobrisky gets into public fight with man who accused him of collecting N7million…

“After all that bleaching, you still never see husband” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Linda Ejiofor mocks her husband for taking her on a boring vacation…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

Nigerian man who had parallel F9 in NECO, shows off his degree result as he…

“Them don punch her lips, husband snatcher” – Nigerians drag…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More