Nigerian man who had parallel F9 in NECO, shows off his degree result as he graduates from university

A Nigerian man, Mayowa Joshua Amusan, who got F9 parallel in NECO, has expressed his joy after graduating from university with a first class degree.

The young man shared his inspiring story on LinkedIn while celebrating his convocation from the University of Ibadan.

According to Mayowa, he didn’t only graduate with a first class degree, he also emerged as the best graduating student of the department of agricultural economics.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mayowa wrote,

“DO NOT GIVE UP!. The first picture attached to this post is a snapshot of my first ever written external examination. I had failed that year in all the subjects I sat for with a F9 Parallel. I had to resit for WAEC three times after that result before I finally cleared all of my papers.

I then proceeded to The Polytechnic of Ibadan. At the start, my CGPA was quite low but with hard work, consistency, and the help of God, I made a Distinction in Agricultural Technology.

Even though I made a Distinction, I was still reluctant to purchase the Post-UTME form for the University of Ibadan because I feared I would not pass the exams.

My parents and siblings believed in me and God-willing I gained admission through direct entry into 200 Level to study Agricultural Economics. I not only made a first-class, but I graduated as the best in my department.

With God, hard work, a loving family, and good friends everything is possible. Keep at it and DO NOT GIVE UP!”