Nigerian prankster, ZFancy whisked away by military men after pranking someone (Video)

Popular Nigerian prankster, ZFancy has been allegedly apprehended and whisked away by men of the Nigerian military.

A video making the rounds on social media captures the moment the prankster got whisked away by military men in the presence of some onlookers.

According to alleged reports surrounding the video, the popular YouTuber got apprehended by the army officers for allegedly making an expensive joke on someone which caused the military men to arrest him.

Zfancy was flanked by the military men in the video, as they escorted him into their Hilux vehicle.

Film director, Paul who filmed the moment he was being arrested by the soldiers, disclosed that his phone was almost seized by the army men who refused to acknowledged that ZFancy was playing a prank.

Watch the video,