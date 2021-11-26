TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in…

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel inadequate” – Actress Shan George

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has said that there is nothing like a single mother. She stated that there is no single mother.

Shan George
Shan George

According to her, no woman is a single mother. She stated that for every woman who has a child, the child has a father.

READ ALSO

“After all that bleaching, you still never see…

Actress Iyabo Ojo Slays In 5 different outfits at her…

She noted that people only call women single mothers because society wants them to feel inadequate.

Her words,

“No woman is a single mother, There’s a mother and there’s the father. Simple. Society is always looking for words to use for people to feel small and inadequate about themselves”.

Her fans and followers however didn’t agree with her, as they express their contrary views.

A fan identified as adorables_fashion1 wrote ;

“A single mother is a woman that has a child/children and is unmarried. The single there is to emphasize her status. A father can be single too. It’s the child that can claim he/she has parents.

Another fan identified as the_bimboakisanya wrote,

“I am a single parent cos I am raising my child all by myself. We don’t need to twist it ma”.

See below,

Shan George
Shan George
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

“Them don punch her lips, husband snatcher” – Nigerians drag…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh…

True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel…

“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment…

“You will forever be the best boss in the world” – Tiwa Savage…

“You are the most bankable without opening your legs” – Talent…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More