Nollywood actor, Edem Antak, ties the knot with his long-time lover, Obianuju

Nollywood actor, Edem Antak, has tied the with his long-time lover, Obianuju in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The Nollywood star, did a low-key wedding with his beautiful wife and longtime lover. He however took to his Instagram page, and announced how happy he is to tie the knot with his love.

He also shared a photo from their traditional wedding. He noted that their marital rites have been traditionally fulfilled. He said he and his new wife are now joined together as one flesh.

He wrote: “Happy Married life to us… kindly congratulate us as we fulfilled our traditional marriage rites just yesterday being 30th of October 2021. Behold …. I present you Mr Roxy Antak & Mrs Obianuju Antak traditionally becoming one flesh and blood”.