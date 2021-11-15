“Obi Cubana doesn’t have money, people who have money don’t flaunt it on social media” – Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue

Popular Nigerian Filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue, has stated that billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, is not wealthy. He said this because of the way Obi Cubana flaunts his money on social media.

Onyeka stated that the billionaire businessman and socialite, doesn’t have money in the real sense because he flaunts too much money on social media.

The filmmaker who took to his Twitter page stated that wealthy people don’t flaunt their wealth on social media. According to him, anybody who is wealthy on social media does not have money.

His words: “Anybody that is wealthy on social media, does not have any money. This one I am more than sure. No wealthy person flaunts wealth for people to see”, he wrote.

A tweep took to the comment section and asked him about Obi Cubana who flaunts his wealth on social media. Onyeka replied that Obi Cubana doesn’t have money.

“Obi Cubana nko”, the tweep asked.

Onyeka replied: “But he does not have money”.

See below: