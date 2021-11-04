Obi Cubana released from EFCC Custody, To Face Court Trial

Popular socialite,Obinna Iyiegbu better known as Obi Cabana has been released from EFCC custody on Thursday evening.

The billionaire businessman was released after spending 3 days in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

His arrest came following his constant flaunting of his wealth and heavy spraying of money at social functions.

Cubana was earlier arrested by EFCC for money laundering, tax fraud among others. He was earlier arrested on Monday and was released on Monday evening.

He was however rearrested on Tuesday morning and was released late on Thursday evening.

The Info NG gathered that his release is subject to bail. But from the outlook of things the socialite would be summoned to court for alleged offences bordering on money laundering and fraud.