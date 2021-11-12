Obi Cubana shares photos of his first son, Alex as he celebrates 13th birthday

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has shared photos of his beloved son, Alex who clocked 13 today.

Sharing the photos via his official Instagram page, Obi Cubana urged his son to always remember the son of whom he is.

Obi wrote;

“Officially a teenager! My dear son Alex, today you have joined the league of teenage big boy! I thank God for the journey so far. You have made me and mummy proud with your leadership qualities and compassionate tendencies towards people around you.

In this journey of life, always remember the son of who you are! The God we serve will always direct and preserve you, for your role in human existence! I love you son, I love you Alex! Happy 13th birthday Nwa m!!🙂❤️🙂🙂”

See more photos below;