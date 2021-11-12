TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out…

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent…

Obi Cubana shares photos of his first son, Alex as he celebrates 13th birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has shared photos of his beloved son, Alex who clocked 13 today.

Sharing the photos via his official Instagram page, Obi Cubana urged his son to always remember the son of whom he is.

READ ALSO

Lady calls out Obi Cubana after receiving beating of her…

I expected better – Lady who met Obi Cubana’s alleged…

Obi wrote;

“Officially a teenager! My dear son Alex, today you have joined the league of teenage big boy! I thank God for the journey so far. You have made me and mummy proud with your leadership qualities and compassionate tendencies towards people around you.

In this journey of life, always remember the son of who you are! The God we serve will always direct and preserve you, for your role in human existence! I love you son, I love you Alex! Happy 13th birthday Nwa m!!🙂❤️🙂🙂”

See more photos below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed with another…

Man cries out after getting married to his wife, only to find out that her big…

“I miss my wife, I had to use her car so I could smell her scent again” –…

Physically challenged man shares touching story as he gets set to wed his lover…

If you’ve been having health issues without cure, your image is in a…

Enugu police arrest father who connived with 95-year-old pastor to kill his…

Kemi Olunloyo announces her dying wish, reveals the song that should be played…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Can’t believe I’m still afraid of having s*x at my age”…

BBNaija star, Cindy Okafor lands in trouble as her lover catches her with…

“Happy birthday my headache” – Femi Otedola writes daughter,…

Obi Cubana shares photos of his first son, Alex as he celebrates 13th birthday

Kiddwaya reacts after DJ Cuppy stated publicly that she doesn’t know what…

Why I distanced myself from Kiddwaya – Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy…

I love my wife but I’m scared I might sleep with her daughter –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More