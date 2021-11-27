Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

Popular billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana , have acquired a new bulletproof car worth over N250M. He acquired his new ride recently.

The nightlife socialite and bar man, recently added to his garage, as he acquire a brand new Benz bulletproof car.

Obi Cubana splashed over N250 million in acquiring his new car, a Mercedes Benz car, 2022 model.

This comes few weeks after the billionaire socialite was released from EFCC custody, for offences bordering on money laundering and fraud.

Obi who has been silent since his released from EFCC custody, has now broken the internet as he acquire a 2022 Mercedes Benz Maybach S580 4matic bulletproof.

The bulletproof sport car, came in black color and speaks a lot about luxury. The billionaire have joined the league of Benz users in Nigeria.