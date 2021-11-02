Odunlade Adekola Proposes To His Wife Again, As She Celebrate Her Birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Comic Nigerian actor, Odunlade Adekola have proposed to his wife again. He proposed to his wife on her 40th Birthday.

The comic actor Odunlade Adekola rededicated his love for his 40 year old wife on her birthday.

Odunlade shared clips of the birthday celebration on his Instagram page. He stated that if he comes to the world a second time, he would marry his wife again.

The Nollywood actor brought out a new ring from his pocket, got on his knees, and asked his wife to marry him again. His wife was all smiles as she accepted the ring.

Odunlade also shared picture of him putting ring on his wife’s finger.
“Happy 40th birthday to my best friend, love of my life”, he wrote.

It was indeed a celebration galore as the parents of the couples also joined them in celebrating. Traditional drummers, and saxophonists were also present to honour his wife on her big day.

