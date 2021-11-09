Olamide reacts after being offered huge sum of money to do this to Wizkid (Details)

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has reacted after being offered huge sum of money to leak Wizkid’s yet-to-be released songs.

A Twitter user identified as @Hadamsnihyihex4, asked Olamide to state any amount he would accept, so that he can release five of Wizkid’s songs.

The fan also added that he knows Olamide is good friends with Wizkid, so Wizkid will not be offended if he finds out that he’s responsible for the leak.

The tweet got the attention of the “Melo” crooner who responded with laugh emojis.

“Baddo how much you go collect abeg i wan make you help me leak like 5 Wizkid songs and videos na your paddy so him know fit para for you”, the fan wrote.

See tweets below;