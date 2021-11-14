TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for…

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to…

Olu Jacobs Steps Out With His Wife, Ajoke Silva, At An Award Event, Amidst Rumored Death

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, made his first appearance at an award event amidst his rumored death.

Olu Jacobs steps out
Olu Jacobs steps out

Olu Jacobs and his wife, Ajoke Silva, stepped out on Saturday, November 13, at the “AFRIFF Globe Awards”, amidst his rumored death.

READ ALSO

Olu Jacob’s wife, Joke Silva opens up on what really…

Veteran actress, Joke Silva reacts to reports that her…

This comes following rumors of Olu Jacobs’s death which made round online recently. The actor who has been ill for some time was reportedly bedridden as a result of his health issues.

Recall that the actor’s wife, Ajoke Silva, debunked his rumored death and stated that her husband is hail and hearty.

The two stepped out yesterday for the “AFRIFF Globe Awards”, where Olu Jacobs was honored with “Lifetime Achievement Award”

Silva shared photos of her and her husband at the Afriff Globe Awards that took place on Saturday, November 13th 2021.

She wrote: “Lifetime achievement award winner, sir Olu Jacobs @_olujacobs”.

In another post, she wrote: “Ariff Globe Awards Ready thanks @mudiafrica01 for Sir Js outfit. Cool.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for calling him out…

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me – TeddyA…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband,…

‘Shey you dey whine me?’ – Angry man storms bank, causes…

“No man was coming for me” – 55-year-old ‘virgin’…

Lady cries out as her lips increase drastically in size after undergoing…

“There Is So Much Negativity And Bitterness In Nollywood” –…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Olu Jacobs Steps Out With His Wife, Ajoke Silva, At An Award Event, Amidst…

Peter and Paul Okoye reconcile, as they follow each other on Instagram

Peter Okoye takes Paul’s children out for shopping amidst their…

Britney Spears conservatorship reversed after 13 years

BB Naija: “I go through a lot, but I don’t tell stories”…

“There Is So Much Negativity And Bitterness In Nollywood” –…

I didn’t marry BamBam because she got pregnant for me – TeddyA…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More