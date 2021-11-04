TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real…

Owner of collapsed Ikoyi building, Femi Osibona found dead

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have it that the developer of the collapsed building in Ikoyi area of Lagos State, Femi Osibona has been found dead.

Reports gathered that Osibona’s body was found amongst others during the rescue process at the site of the building on Thursday.

Dele Momodu who confirmed the demise of his friend, Femi Osibona via Instagram, prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

READ ALSO

Ikoyi building collapse: Female corps member who redeployed…

Dele Momodu slams Christian Association of Nigeria over the…

Ever since the unfortunate incident, 30 people have been reportedly rescued from the site of the collapse, with nine being alive and 21 dead.

The high-rise building under construction by Fourscore Homes, a Lagos-based real estate firm located along Gerrard Road, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

While it is yet to be clear the total number of people in the building at the time of the collapse, witnesses say dozens may have been trapped.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina Daniels cries out…

Regina Daniels’ phone number surfaces amid clash with Jaruma and another…

Maria shocks fans as she finally opens up on who her real ‘baby’ is…

BBNaija’s Maria called out again for allegedly trying to snatch a Senator…

Soldier Allegedly Absconds With PoS Operator’s N100,000, After Showing Fake…

“I feel sad, angry and upset” – Janemena goes emotional as she…

Bride-to-be who once dated a married man and wrecked his home, cries out as his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage Purchase Diamond Necklace And Customized Pendant Worth #41 Million

“Giving to the poor makes Jesus happy” – Uche Maduagwu advise…

“The least I spray in a party is #3million” – Bobrisky brags

BB Naija: Dorathy steps out in style for 26th Birthday

Blessing Okoro announces she’s pregnant, says she can’t hide it…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s phones reportedly seized, as he lands in more trouble…

Video of Nkechi Blessing Sunday licking her man’s toes sparks reactions…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More