TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is…

“People now use their mental health as an excuse to avoid responsibility” – Uti Nwachukwu

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Africa star, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken jabs at people who use their mental health as an excuse to avoid accountability and responsibility for their actions.

The media presenter, in a Twitter post, said that some young stars now use their mental health as a quick excuse to avoid accountability, responsibility, discipline, empathy, and commitment.

Uti in his tweet, slammed young people who hide under the guise of protecting their mental health, instead of learning emotional intelligence and following due process to be successful.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: “No matter what Tega did, remember her mental…

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding…

He tweeted,

“A lot of youngins keep using their ‘mental health’ as a quick excuse to avoid accountability, responsibility, Discipline, empathy& commitment.

Serve! sacrifice! Follow due process!

Learn Emotional intelligence!

-But Nooo “my menta het!”

🙄 continue!

Don’t cry abandonment later o!”

See below,

Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens…

“The only woman who took me in after my mom rejected me when I was…

“What have you done to your face? Everything about you is fake”…

“God go punish all of una wey dey insult my queen” – 2face…

Liquorose I refuse to fight with you – Erica Nlewedim says as she narrates…

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Mother-in-law falls in love with daughter’s husband during omugwo, gets…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“People now use their mental health as an excuse to avoid…

Bobrisky gets into public fight with man who accused him of collecting N7million…

Casket seller orders driver to buy all caskets, after his car rammed into his…

Nigerian Navy finally reveals why Cute Abiola is yet to be released

Regina Daniels reacts after an app predicted that she would get married to her…

63-year-old pastor marries beautiful 18-year-old choir member as second wife

Lesbian, Amara vows never to return to her mother’s house after getting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More