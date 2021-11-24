“People now use their mental health as an excuse to avoid responsibility” – Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa star, Uti Nwachukwu, has taken jabs at people who use their mental health as an excuse to avoid accountability and responsibility for their actions.

The media presenter, in a Twitter post, said that some young stars now use their mental health as a quick excuse to avoid accountability, responsibility, discipline, empathy, and commitment.

Uti in his tweet, slammed young people who hide under the guise of protecting their mental health, instead of learning emotional intelligence and following due process to be successful.

He tweeted,

“A lot of youngins keep using their ‘mental health’ as a quick excuse to avoid accountability, responsibility, Discipline, empathy& commitment.

Serve! sacrifice! Follow due process!

Learn Emotional intelligence!

-But Nooo “my menta het!”

🙄 continue!

Don’t cry abandonment later o!”

See below,