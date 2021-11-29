TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of a lady begging after she was caught stealing from a fabric store at Lagos island has gone viral.

Reports gathered that the suspect came into the shop pretending to be a prospective customer who wanted to purchase fabric from the store.

However, she failed to observe that the vigilant shop attendant was monitoring her while shopping, as she was caught putting one of the fabrics in her bag.

When interrogated, she confessed to stealing the fabric. She appealed to the shop attendant not to disgrace her.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the suspect reducing the tone of her voice as she begged the shop attendant not to disgrace her for stealing from the shop.

Watch the video below;

