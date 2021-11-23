“Please pray for me” – Clem Ohameze begs Nigerians as he opens up on the issue he’s battling with (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has appealed to Nigerians to pray for him as he is set to undergo a surgery.

The actor, while begging for prayers, recounted how he had an accident years ago which affected his lower limb.

The result of an x-ray showed that his cervical vertebrae 3 had collapsed on 4 and it was causing a pressure on his spinal cord thereby causing the retardment of the lower limb.

Clems revealed he was treated for a while and he got better, but months later, he began to experience difficulty in walking.

Another scan showed that the actor has to go through a procedural surgery to separate the cervical vertebrae three from four.

He said:

“After they showed me the procedure and how its been done, I was scared. I was told that they are going to cut open the neck and physically separate the cervical vertebrae three from four and then use an iron plate to plate it with some screws so it can remain permanent. It was scary but I have no choice.”