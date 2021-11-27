TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club,…

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in…

“Please shift, let me see road” — Big Brother Naija’s Angel blasts fans trying to police her lifestyle.

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Angel Smith, has blasted fans who are trying to police her lifestyle. She slammed the fans for policing her lifestyle all in the name of love.

Angel in a post on her Snapchat attacked some fans who claim to love her, yet they police her lifestyle.

She stated that some people claim to love her yet they try to tell her what to wear, eat, say and how to sit.

READ ALSO

“If your lifestyle dey vex anybody increase it”…

BBNaija’s Angel sparks reactions as she announces her…

The Big Brother Naija star asked such fans trying to police her lifestyle to let her be. She also asked those people to fuck off.

Her words,

“People thinking they can police me just because they like me is so funny. Please shift, let me see the road. It’s fuck all of you! Ain’t nobody gives about your thoughts. I just have to laugh because lmafaoooo. Telling me what to wear, who to talk to, how to sit, how to eat, how to post, when to post but I shouldn’t be angry or exhausted. No break o. Let everyone be okay. I’m good”.

See below,

Angel Smith
Angel Smith
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

Lady calls off wedding as her fiance insists that his mother would move in with…

Couple who married recently, found dead inside their toilet in Ondo state

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

Blessing Okoro’s mother falls from ladder, breaks her legs over N1500…

Controversial #Endsars lawyer, Kenechukwu Okeke reportedly killed in Anambra

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Please shift, let me see road” — Big Brother Naija’s Angel blasts fans…

The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

“I don pass who dey fear heartbreak” – Actress Tonto Dikeh…

True story of what really happened to the female club goer who died at Obi…

“No woman is a single mother, society only wants you to feel…

“Who come dey open legs” – Nina Ivy counters Tee Billz comment…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More