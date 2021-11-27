“Please shift, let me see road” — Big Brother Naija’s Angel blasts fans trying to police her lifestyle.

Reality tv star, Angel Smith, has blasted fans who are trying to police her lifestyle. She slammed the fans for policing her lifestyle all in the name of love.

Angel in a post on her Snapchat attacked some fans who claim to love her, yet they police her lifestyle.

She stated that some people claim to love her yet they try to tell her what to wear, eat, say and how to sit.

The Big Brother Naija star asked such fans trying to police her lifestyle to let her be. She also asked those people to fuck off.

Her words,

“People thinking they can police me just because they like me is so funny. Please shift, let me see the road. It’s fuck all of you! Ain’t nobody gives about your thoughts. I just have to laugh because lmafaoooo. Telling me what to wear, who to talk to, how to sit, how to eat, how to post, when to post but I shouldn’t be angry or exhausted. No break o. Let everyone be okay. I’m good”.

