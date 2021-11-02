Please stop claiming my brother’s house as your house – Lady calls out Influencer Abike Papaya a day after she celebrated her new house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Popular Social Media Influencer, Abike Papaya flaunted her new house on Monday.Few hours after she celebrated her supposed house, a lady called her out for flaunting her own brother’s house.

Papaya as she is fondly called shared a video clip of her alleged new house on her Instagram page. As usual her fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate her.

However,her celebration was shortlived, after a lady Ikeme Amara, called her out for flaunting her own brother’s house as hers.The lady pleaded with the Influencer to take down the “photo of her brother’s house”from her page.

The lady wrote: “papaya_ex this might look unnecessary but please take down my brothers house from your page it’s not a look alike house. Cos Wetin make you block and delete my comment? Na really Wetin pass us we wan Dey post now won’t still deny the fact that I like you but anybody wey do anyhow Na anyhow e Dey see o you go soon buy your own house you’re hardworking but please delete the one you posted It’s not yours!! I come in peace”.

