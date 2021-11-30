Princess Shyngle shares stunning photos of her mother

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial thespian and Instagram celebrity, Princess Shyngle, has stunned her fans with pictures of mother who is sporting a new look.

The actress posted the recent pictures on her Instagram page. She celebrated her mother’s decision to go bald.

“So my mom decided to shave her hair and go bald and ommmmmmgggggg I’m in love. She looks so much younger and generous. Now I know how I’ll look when I shave my hair. My mom too damn fineeeeeeeee,” the caption of the post read.

Fans reacted positively to the pictures and gave compliments.

“I thought it was you until I read the caption I was going to say stunning,” a fan commented.

“She’s so pretty,” another fan reacted to the photo.

