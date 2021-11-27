Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye meets with their fans in Sierra Leone

Nigerian twin musicians, Psquare brothers, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye, recently met with their Sierra Leone fans. The twin brothers met with their fans for the first time after they reconciled.

The twin brothers separated for five years because of a longtime family feud. They recently reconciled after five years and it’s obvious that they are back and bigger as a duo.

In a video shared by Peter Okoye on his Instagram page, the music icons were spotted having a meet and greet with their fans and followers in Sierra Leone.

The twin brothers mounted a platform as a huge crowd of fans gathered around them. The crowd chanted, “Psquare”, severally.

The twin brothers were seen rocking matching outfits as they met with their fans and followers in Sierra Leone. The two are back and bigger.

See below,