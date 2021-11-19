“Psquare never broke up, they only did on Instagram” – Kemi Olunloyo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Investigative journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted following the recent reconciliation of the Psquare duo, Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye.

Kemi Olunloyo


The controversial journalist stated that Nigerians are not intelligent enough to know that the twin brothers didn’t fight.

Taking to her Instagram page, Olunloyo stated that the Okoye brothers never broke up contrary to what people think rather they only parted ways on Instagram.

She described it as an online stunt devised by the twin brothers. She noted that she wouldn’t be surprised if Psquare start crowdfunding for a new music album.

She wrote:

“Nigeria’s PSquare singing twin duo NEVER broke up. The only place they did was on Instagram. Nigerians are smart but NOT intelligent #SBNI I won’t be surprised if they start crowdfunding too like DAVIDO and myself to fund a new album. Nothing wrong with that. US artists do that @kickstarter all the time🎶#kemitalksmusic”.

