Reactions as Emmanuel reveals the current state of his relationship with Liquorose

Big Brother Naija finalist, Emmanuel Udoh has revealed the current state of his relationship with first runner up, Liquorose.

The duo were tight lovers during the BBNaija shine ya eye edition, but things have gone awol ever since their exit from the house.

According to the reality stars, they have chosen to forget about the relationship for the meantime and rather focus on their careers.

Speaking in a new interview, Emmanuel disclosed that his relationship with Liquorose is good, but he denied speaking further to address if they are still in a romantic relationship.

In another news, Liquorose has reacted to recent speculations that she has a child before leaving for Big Brother’s house. According to the rumours, Liquorose hid her child away from the public.