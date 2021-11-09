TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another…

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me…

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea”…

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila reveals her current location, days after announcing divorce

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ned Nwoko’s estranged wife, Laila Charani has revealed that she has retuned to her home country, Morocco.

This is coming days after the mother of three announced her divorce from her husband of 10 years.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani hints fans on…

“I’m tired of being here” – Regina…

Laila Charani was Ned Nwoko’s youngest wife before actress, Regina Daniels came into the picture and took over as the youngest wife.

However, Laila days ago, took to her page to announce that she no longer has any business with Ned.

She wrote;

“Hello guys I just want to say that no one has right to talk about my marriage, stop talking about peoples life and I have divorced already, nothing between me and him and and anybody who followed me because of him, you can unfollow me pls thanks”, she wrote.

In a recent development, Laila shared photos of herself in her home country, Morocco and added the hashtag #Happiness.

See her post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija’s Tega confirms she’s pregnant with another baby

My wife wants me to abandon my mother who suffered to raise me singlehandedly…

Destined Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze celebrates the “sugar in her tea” on his birthday…

How I and my husband killed two of our babies – Wife confesses

Teacher called out for brutalizing 3-year-old pupil and leaving cane marks on…

“It’s not easy to turn a new leaf” – Janemena laments…

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comment about Erica Nlewedim

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Ned Nwoko’s ex-wife, Laila reveals her current location, days…

Ifu Ennada narrates how she talks to her microwave due to loneliness

You think from your mouth – Actress Wunmi Toriola drags Ka3na to filth

“I need a divorce!” – Laura Ikeji blows hot over her husband’s comment about her…

Nigerian man shows off the quit notice his landlord served him for bringing…

“Carrying a baby to class everyday and fighting bad divorce” –…

If you didn’t succeed in Nigeria, you won’t succeed abroad –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More