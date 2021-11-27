Veteran Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has been trending online over speculations that she underwent a cosmestic surgery.

According to reports, she went to Turkey recently to get her body done.

Eniola allegedly went to a comestic surgery hospital in Turkey where a large percentage of fat in her belly was extracted, her waist line got adjusted and her entire physique was given a nice overhaul.

Blogger, Cutiejulz who made the allegation via Instagram, wrote;

“Eyaaa.. so y’all didn’t notice actress Eniola Badmus was quite recently in Turkey to get her body done?

Well one of our favourite screen goddess and entertainer, Eniola Badmus recently visited a cosmetic surgery hospital in turkey where she had a good percentage of her tummy removed and waist line adjusted and small touches in other areas.

Una no dey see the changes in our sissy? Her doctor na odogwu 🙌🙌.. he didn’t make it so obvious and the new Eniola still looks breathtaking especially the belle area.

She also did a gastric bypass to control her food intake. Congratulations Eni baby, on your new body”.

Reacting to this however, fans noted that the actress looks good in her new body stature.