TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club,…

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

Reactions as plus size actress, Eniola Badmus reportedly undergoes body surgery (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has been trending online over speculations that she underwent a cosmestic surgery.

According to reports, she went to Turkey recently to get her body done.

READ ALSO

“What is happening, guys who use to call me bado now…

I sometimes miss my banging body – T Boss laments what…

Eniola allegedly went to a comestic surgery hospital in Turkey where a large percentage of fat in her belly was extracted, her waist line got adjusted and her entire physique was given a nice overhaul.

Blogger, Cutiejulz who made the allegation via Instagram, wrote;

“Eyaaa.. so y’all didn’t notice actress Eniola Badmus was quite recently in Turkey to get her body done?

Well one of our favourite screen goddess and entertainer, Eniola Badmus recently visited a cosmetic surgery hospital in turkey where she had a good percentage of her tummy removed and waist line adjusted and small touches in other areas.

Una no dey see the changes in our sissy? Her doctor na odogwu 🙌🙌.. he didn’t make it so obvious and the new Eniola still looks breathtaking especially the belle area.

She also did a gastric bypass to control her food intake. Congratulations Eni baby, on your new body”.

Reacting to this however, fans noted that the actress looks good in her new body stature.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

CCTV footage of how female clubber died at Obi Cubana’s club, surfaces (Video)

Family of pregnant woman finally show up at the hospital after doctor lied that…

Married night club owner and side chick found dead inside car

The Okoye wives, Anita and Lola Okoye celebrate thanksgiving together (Photos)

Lady reveals the shocking sacrifice she made for her boyfriend to become wealthy

“Ooni of Ife was never present in our daughter’s life, he was an…

“My dad was so hurt that I got pregnant out of wed lock” –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Sound Sultan’s wife Eulogizes him on his first posthumous birthday

Comedian AY reacts to the increasing number of Covid-19 variants

I went through life alone, nothing you say can shake me – BBNaija’s…

Psquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye meets with their fans in Sierra Leone

All they know is yansh – Man blasts musicians over the content of their…

Reactions as plus size actress, Eniola Badmus reportedly undergoes body surgery…

Video of controversial evangelist a.k.a Mummy G.O fighting her landlord surfaces…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More