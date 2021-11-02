Regina Daniels co-wife, Laila Charani reveals she has divorced Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels’ co-wife, Laila Charani has taken to Instagram to disclose to fans that she has divorced her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The Moroccan lady, in a recent post, advised fans to stop talking about her marriage because there’s nothing between them anymore.

According to Laila, she has completed the divorce process, and has nothing to do with the billionaire philanthropist anymore.

She further advised those following her on Instagram because of Ned Nwoko to unfollow her.

In her words;

“Hey guys. I just want to say that no one has right to talk about my marriage. Please stop talking about people’s lives and I have divorced already nothing between me and him. And anybody follow me because of him, you can unfollow me thanks”.