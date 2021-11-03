Regina Daniels deny using Kayamata to make her husband, Ned Nwoko fall in love with her

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels, has dispelled rumours that she used Jaruma’s love charm to make her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko fall in love with her.

Regina disclosed this after Jaruma shared a video of both them together where she(Regina) allegedly wore one of Jaruma’s waist beads.

Recall that the young actress who is married to a 61 year old billionaire, Ned Nwoko have always generated mix reactions online as regards the age difference between her and her husband.

Jaruma therefore took to her Instagram page to share some pictures where she claimed that Ned Nwoko fell in love with Regina as a result of the Kayamata (love charm), she bought from her. This Jaruma did to promote her business.

Regina has however stated that she doesn’t use Jaruma’s product, adding that she only influenced for her.

Her words read in part: “I have never and will never use any Kayamata product. Jaruma paid me to help make random posts for her”, she wrote.

See her post below: