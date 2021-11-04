Regina Daniels‘ contacts have surfaced online following her alleged breach of contract with Jaruma and another brand.

Hours after Jaruma clashed with Regina on social media, another brand identified as ‘everythingbody’ on Instagram called out Regina for failing to do the job after being paid N1million.

She also released business contacts and email of Regina to confirm the transaction with the actress.

“Regina Daniels , I implore you to return my money Back to me immediately because I do not need your help and I do not want your advert anymore. I once again implore you to refund my 1 Million Naira ASAP since you can’t go with initial agreement

I DO NOT WANT ANY FAN PAGE POSTING. WE HAD AN AGREEMENT ON YOUR OFFICIAL PAGE AND IF YOU CANT GO WITH THAT. KINDLY REFUND MY MONEY ASAP”.