“Run am if e easy” – Mercy Eke brags, as she unveils her reality show worth N500M

Reality TV star, Mercy Eke, recently unveiled her reality tv show worth N500 million. The entrepreneur recently launched her reality tv show.

Mercy who won season 4, ‘Pepper Dem’, edition of the Brother Naija show revealed her new reality tv show in a video session on Snapchat.

The reality tv star shared some clips from the filming set of her reality tv show named “Mercy, what next?”.

Mercy launched her new series in September 2021 and it premiered in October. While bragging about her show on Snapchat, the entrepreneur and brand influencer wrote:

“Back to back hit/trend/watch out for s3…. 500m naira show, run am if e easy. Thank you dstv/Africamagic/showmax/redtv/viewers”.

In another conversation, she said that her show is number one on Africa Magic.

Recall that Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema, her colleague and ex-boyfriend had launched a reality show named ‘Mercy and Ike’, but it didn’t pass over the table after the duo separated.