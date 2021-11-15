Several men storm radio station to accuse same pastor of snatching their wives and mothers in Anambra

A Nigerian pastor has been called out by some married men who accused him of snatching their wives, sisters and mothers.

The pastor identified as Harrison Anazodo Charles of Dayspring assembly, reportedly built a mansion where he allegedly keeps people’s wives and mothers to himsslf.

Popular media platform, Brekete radio wrote via Twitter;

“These men are in the studio to report one Pastor Harrison Anazodo Charles of Day Spring Assembly who allegedly stole their wives, sisters and mother.

This Pastor is alleged to have taken over fifty women. These women are wives, mothers and daughters to us.

CASE 1.

My wife came back from church to inform me that her Pastor told her that he is no longer the husband.

I thought she was joking when she parked out of my home. I can’t believe it happened…but it happened.

I have spoken to my Inlaws. They later informed me that their sister want to be with another person.

CASE 2.

12 years ago, my wife told me that she can no longer live with me. She left with three of my daughters who are now being abused by pastor Harrison and his men.

I reported the matter to the Nigerian Police Force (Awada Police Station). Instead of giving me justice, they arrested me on cooked up Charges. I was later charged to court.

I was also arrested and detained in Zone 9 Police station in Aba. The AIG in zone 9 said anyone can marry anyone.

I asked him if it includes other people’s wives?

He did not respond directly. I have been arrested and charged to court on different occasions.

Few months ago, I received a call from one of my daughters taken by this same pastor. She informed me that my wife was dead. I want justice!”