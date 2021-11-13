TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for…

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to…

“She paid my transport fare the first day we met” – Nigerian man narrates how he fell in love with his wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared story of how he met the love of his life, as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

He stated that he met his wife in a public transport vehicle, and she caught his attention after offering to pay his transport fare.

READ ALSO

“Can’t believe I’m still afraid of having…

Regina Daniels deny using Kanyamata to make her husband, Ned…

In his words;

“She paid my fare, I paid her dowry. The first time I spoke to her was in a taxi (from Choba junction) and before I could pay for my fare she brought out money and paid. I wasn’t going to let it slide so I prepared myself, wooed her, walked boldly into her family (Igwe-Elenwo in Rumuchakara, Choba), paid her dowry and went to church to seal it before the congregation.

It’s been a wonderful journey of love together (the full story will be told one day): relationship started Nov. 1st 2015, introduction was 9th Nov. 2018 (traditional marriage on August 24th 2019) and white wedding on 9th Nov. 2019. Today, marks our second year anniversary.

Given another opportunity, my Love, I will do this a million times over with you. God has been faithful to us and to him we return all the glory. I will continue to #followyoursmiles_4eva , we are #GINIE_4eva and we are #TeamD&G…
#Happyanniversary”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tuface Idibia reacts after his wife, Annie apologized to him for calling him out…

Man narrates how his wife poisoned him after catching him in bed with another…

You can’t throw me away – Annie Idibia apologizes to her husband,…

Kiddwaya reacts after DJ Cuppy stated publicly that she doesn’t know what…

Why I distanced myself from Kiddwaya – Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy…

I love my wife but I’m scared I might sleep with her daughter –…

‘Shey you dey whine me?’ – Angry man storms bank, causes…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“No man was coming for me” – 55-year-old ‘virgin’…

“She paid my transport fare the first day we met” – Nigerian…

‘Shey you dey whine me?’ – Angry man storms bank, causes…

Tuface’s baby mama, Pero, slams a suit of N500 million damages, against…

“Normalize being friends with your man’s ex” – Actress…

Nigerian chef narrates why he won’t be attending his sister’s…

Bobrisky shares chat with car dealer who demanded N489k to change his brake pad

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More