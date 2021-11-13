“She paid my transport fare the first day we met” – Nigerian man narrates how he fell in love with his wife

A Nigerian man has shared story of how he met the love of his life, as they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

He stated that he met his wife in a public transport vehicle, and she caught his attention after offering to pay his transport fare.

In his words;

“She paid my fare, I paid her dowry. The first time I spoke to her was in a taxi (from Choba junction) and before I could pay for my fare she brought out money and paid. I wasn’t going to let it slide so I prepared myself, wooed her, walked boldly into her family (Igwe-Elenwo in Rumuchakara, Choba), paid her dowry and went to church to seal it before the congregation.

It’s been a wonderful journey of love together (the full story will be told one day): relationship started Nov. 1st 2015, introduction was 9th Nov. 2018 (traditional marriage on August 24th 2019) and white wedding on 9th Nov. 2019. Today, marks our second year anniversary.

Given another opportunity, my Love, I will do this a million times over with you. God has been faithful to us and to him we return all the glory. I will continue to #followyoursmiles_4eva , we are #GINIE_4eva and we are #TeamD&G…

#Happyanniversary”.