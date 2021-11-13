TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man recently caused a scene at the bank after he was allegedly debited a whooping sum of N25,000 alongside other unexplainable alerts.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the aggrieved man raged at the top of voice, despite efforts by a security personnel and a banker to calm him down.

While expressing his anger, he was heard asking the bankers in pidgin English, “Shey you dey whine me ni,” as he couldn’t explain why he would be debited when he didn’t demand for any money.

Reacting to the video, @swt_ellaberry commented: “Imagine putting water in a basket. You dey work na another person dey chop am. This UBA again, na everyday dem dey use customer money buy Suya for Machala.”

@etta_xoxo said:
“We all need to start going this cos why would you remove 50 Anita from my only 1k making it 950all these banks ehnI love my GTB and Heritage they are the best.”

@everythingbangingbody stated:
“E reach to shout . Very ridiculous debits.. they will charge your for transactions and still charge extra 50 naira . I Dnt knw what’s for…….. not funny at all.”

