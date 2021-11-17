TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised…

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola…

Singer Tekno advises government on how to fix Nigeria

EntertainmentNews
By Adebimpe

Talented Nigerian singer, Augustine Kelechi aka Tekno, has advised the Nigerian government on how to fix the country. 

The singer and songwriter gave a timely advice to the government on how to fix the nation. According to him, it is easy to fix the country if the government want to.

Tekno stated that all those who need to be arrested should be arrested in order to fix Nigeria. He noted that this is the easiest way to fix Nigeria.

READ ALSO

I put my faith to work- Nigerian lady says as she graduate…

Lady shares her Nigerian father’s reaction after she…

Teckno who said this on his Twitter page stated that arresting everyone who needs to be arrested would solve Nigeria’s problem.

”It’s easy to fix Nigeria, ask me how:

Arrest everybody needs to be arrested”, he tweeted.

See his post:

His tweet
His tweet
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date (Video)

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m not your man, I’m a woman” – James Brown reacts after lady called him her…

Singer Tekno advises government on how to fix Nigeria

“If you are my real friend, send me one million naira” –…

Instagram skit maker, Cute Abiola goes missing

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“I’m going to Nigeria to ask my former boss to forgive me” –…

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More