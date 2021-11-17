Singer Tekno advises government on how to fix Nigeria

Talented Nigerian singer, Augustine Kelechi aka Tekno, has advised the Nigerian government on how to fix the country.

The singer and songwriter gave a timely advice to the government on how to fix the nation. According to him, it is easy to fix the country if the government want to.

Tekno stated that all those who need to be arrested should be arrested in order to fix Nigeria. He noted that this is the easiest way to fix Nigeria.

Teckno who said this on his Twitter page stated that arresting everyone who needs to be arrested would solve Nigeria’s problem.

”It’s easy to fix Nigeria, ask me how:

Arrest everybody needs to be arrested”, he tweeted.

See his post: