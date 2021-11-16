Singer Tope Alabi and her husband jubilate as their marriage becomes 21 years old

Gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her husband, Olusoji Alabi are overjoyed as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today, Nov. 16, 2021.

The singer and her husband are celebrating 21 years of being together. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her and her husband on their wedding day.

She also shared a recent photo of them together and penned down an emotional note.

She wrote: “21 years ago, we took the vow to be together as husband and wife at a time destiny has not even shown up. Through the thick and thin and the vicissitudes of life, we are who we are by the Grace of God.

I celebrate Jesus for sustaining our home and ministry. It is not by power nor by might but by His Mercy and Grace. Ose oo Jesu. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US”.