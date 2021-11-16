TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

Singer Tope Alabi and her husband jubilate as their marriage becomes 21 years old

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By Adebimpe

Gospel singer, Tope Alabi and her husband, Olusoji Alabi are overjoyed as they celebrate their wedding anniversary today, Nov. 16, 2021.

Tope Alabi and her husband
Tope Alabi and her husband

The singer and her husband are celebrating 21 years of being together. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of her and her husband on their wedding day.

READ ALSO

“Still in love and crazy about each other”…

Nigerian comedian, Owen Gee celebrates 13th wedding…

She also shared a recent photo of them together and penned down an emotional note.

She wrote: “21 years ago, we took the vow to be together as husband and wife at a time destiny has not even shown up. Through the thick and thin and the vicissitudes of life, we are who we are by the Grace of God.

I celebrate Jesus for sustaining our home and ministry. It is not by power nor by might but by His Mercy and Grace. Ose oo Jesu. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date (Video)

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Oxford na your mate?” —fans react as DJ Cuppy finally finds her husband…

“I’m going to Nigeria to ask my former boss to forgive me” –…

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

Unilorin expels final year student who beat up his female lecturer

Singer Tope Alabi and her husband jubilate as their marriage becomes 21 years…

“They made us doubt our sanity”, Falz reacts to judicial panel…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More