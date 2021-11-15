Soldiers tell man to stand on car and wave to commuters after breaking traffic laws

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A young Nigerian Man, has been nabbed by soldiers after he broke traffic laws on the road. The man in question jumped traffic and was nabbed by soldiers.

The young man who was driving on the roadside disregarded traffic signals and jumped traffic. He was nabbed by Nigerian soldiers.

He was asked to climb his car, stand on the roof of his car, and wave at commuters as they pass by.

The man who was spotted in a viral video making rounds on Twitter was arrested by soldiers after he broke traffic laws.

In the hilarious video, the man was seen standing on top of his car and waving to cars as they pass by. While he was doing this, the soldiers made sure he comply.

Watch video below:

