TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after…

Stop complaining about challenges and move on — Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Nigerian youths to stop complaining about the country’s challenges.

Osinbajo gave the charge on Monday during the National Youth Conference marking the 2021 African Youth Day in Abuja.

“The future will be what we make of it. Reject the temptation to inherit the biases and prejudice of your parents. Seize your opportunities to contribute your own quota to Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi for deceiving her and taking…

VP Yemi Osinbajo celebrates his wife, Dolapo, with sweet…

Seek the path of self-actualisation. Let the Nigerian dream be at the heart of what you do. Quit complaining. Move on. No matter what, move on!” he said.

While affirming that it is normal for people to feel aggravated towards their leaders, Osinbajo however, noted that such grievances must be expressed and resolved peacefully.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena’s husband finally speaks on his wife sleeping with Prince…

If she wasn’t doubting your love for her mum, she would not have asked- fan tell…

DJ Cuppy and Zlatan finally make peace with each other after several months of…

Cheat on me with sense and use protection — Actress Moyo Lawal warns future…

“Am I posting my son too much” – Regina Daniels ask fans after…

Lady whose helper located her when she was bartending at 9, graduates from…

Davido and Chioma follow each other on Instagram after many months of separation

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

5 Nigerian women who are working to make changes in Nigerian society

“What is the problem with me?” – Lady laments after finding…

Lady celebrates as she and her husband moves out of “family” house…

Man narrates how he was forcefully taken to hospital after crossing the road…

Stop complaining about challenges and move on — Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Ikoyi-Building Collapse: Boy survives after jumping from the Storey building…

How I perform ‘ritual” with a man every first day of the month, to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More