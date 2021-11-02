Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Nigerian youths to stop complaining about the country’s challenges.

Osinbajo gave the charge on Monday during the National Youth Conference marking the 2021 African Youth Day in Abuja.

“The future will be what we make of it. Reject the temptation to inherit the biases and prejudice of your parents. Seize your opportunities to contribute your own quota to Nigeria.

Seek the path of self-actualisation. Let the Nigerian dream be at the heart of what you do. Quit complaining. Move on. No matter what, move on!” he said.

While affirming that it is normal for people to feel aggravated towards their leaders, Osinbajo however, noted that such grievances must be expressed and resolved peacefully.