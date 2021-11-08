TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A school teacher identified as Mrs Taiwo has been dragged on social media for allegedly brutalizing a 3-year-old pupil.

In the viral photos shared on social media, cane marks were spotted on the child’s legs.

Twitter user @nwaadaigbo1, who shared photos of the Toddler’s bruised calves, wrote;

“See what a teacher did to a 3years old child. I feel like crying right now. Please, her mum has reported to the headmistress but nothing has been done. What do you advise her to do?”

She also shared photos of the drugs the parents had to buy to treat the wounds.

Reacting to this, fans dragged the teacher and school authorities to filth for allowing such “wickedness” to happen in a school environment.

