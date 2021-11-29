“Thank you for making my life better” – Comedian, AY eulogizes his wife as they celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary

Standup comedian, Ayo Makun, aka, AY, has taken to social media to eulogize his wife, Mabel Makun, as they celebrate their 13 years wedding anniversary.

The couple are celebrating each other today, as their marriage becomes 13 years old. They thus took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate each other.

Comedian AY in his anniversary message to his wife, acknowledged her for always going extra miles to show him love.

He thanked her for making his life better every single day. He also promised to make her dream come through.

His words,

“The lovely journey of life continues after 17 years of knowing you as a friend and lover. @realmabelmakun our marriage has taught me so much about a certain kind of love that comes from a place of imperfection. The way you always go the extra mile to make me feel loved is one thing I would always adore you for. Thank you for making my life better every single day. Today i am promising you that all my dreams shall be about making yours come true. Happy 13th Anniversary!”

Mabel, however thanked God for his grace, mercy and favor over their marriage.

“Thankful to God for his Grace,mercy and favour upon our lives. 17 years of friendship and 13 years of marriage,we definitely did not come this far relying on our own strength. It is not of him that willeth nor of him that runneth but of God that sheweth mercy. My dearest husband @aycomedian we ride for life ❤️❤️😍😍😍😘” Happy wedding anniversary to the Makuns’!.