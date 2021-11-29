TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer and mother of one, Simi, has applauded her colleague, Wizkid over the success of his ongoing tour.

The show took the world by storm on Sunday night as thousands of people trooped to the former Millennium Dome to watch Wizkid perform on the first night.

The organised “Made in Lagos” concert live at London’s O2 Arena has caught the attention of people around the world, with many celebrities admiring the drive of Wizkid and how he is putting the country on the world’s map.

READ ALSO

“To sell out 02 three times is a big…

Wizkid’s grand entrance at his sold out ‘Made in Lagos’…

Simi is one of such admirers who took to social media to express her awe.

“Y’all look at the magic our people are doing worldwide!!!!! That Wiz show was a madness,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More