That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer and mother of one, Simi, has applauded her colleague, Wizkid over the success of his ongoing tour.

The show took the world by storm on Sunday night as thousands of people trooped to the former Millennium Dome to watch Wizkid perform on the first night.

The organised “Made in Lagos” concert live at London’s O2 Arena has caught the attention of people around the world, with many celebrities admiring the drive of Wizkid and how he is putting the country on the world’s map.

Simi is one of such admirers who took to social media to express her awe.

“Y’all look at the magic our people are doing worldwide!!!!! That Wiz show was a madness,” she wrote.