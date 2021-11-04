“The least I spray in a party is #3million” – Bobrisky brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Popular crossdresser, Okunleye Idris better known as Bobrisky has bragged about his spending style at social functions.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

The crossdresser took to his Snapchat and bragged about how he sprays in a party.

According to him he spays #3 million on people that are close to him, #1.5 million on people that are not so close to him and #500k on people he doesn’t have relationship with it.

The male barbie said this while throwing shade at a slay queen, who sprayed only #100k thousand at an event he attended.

His words: “I went to one party and I was so upset. Those girls cant afford to spray damn and you call urself slay queen.One that makes so much noise on snap sprayed 100k. If I bobrisky want to spray the least I will spray you if we are so close is 3,000,000 ask around.If we are not too close I will spray you 1.5m. If am not close to you at all I willspray you 500k.”, he wrote.

