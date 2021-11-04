“The only time I let my kid show off is academically” – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu sure does like modesty. She was recently spotted stopping her daughter, Imade Adeleke from wearing a Rolex wristwatch to school.

Davido, Sophia and Imade

It can be recalled that billionaire singer, Davido gifted his daughter Imade a designer Rolex wristwatch during her last birthday.

Sohia who shared this on her Instastory was seen removing Imade’s designer wristwatch from her hand as they got to her school gate.

According to the mother of one she can only allow her daughter to show off academic and work achievement. Sophia no doubt likes modesty.

Her words:

“That time Imade wore her watch all weekend hoping I wouldn’t notice so she could wear it to school & show her mates she really got it like that & i bursted her bubble. Only time I ever let my kid show off is academically & maybe work stuff. Anything outside that is a big NO. Your friends can talk bout all the designer diamonds & stuff you’ve got on but not you baby don’t you say a word. I’m so glad that she gets… and even if not completely imma keep teaching her why,” she wrote.

