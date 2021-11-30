”There were days fans were plenty, but my pocket was empty” — Adekunle Gold speaks out

Popular Nigerian musician and father, Adekunle Gold, better known as, AG Baby, has written a newsletter to his fans.

In the letter, the ‘high’ crooner recounted his experience before stardom. He stated that there were times he was broke and friends loaned him money which he invested in his music career.

He stated that there were times he had a large fan base yet he was broke.

His full letter;

Well well dearest! Crazy things have been happening emotionally and physically that I am even slightly anxious to write to you. I have been so busy that reflection has been really hard tbh. As usual, I get worried I have nothing profound to share but I have terribly missed us and so here I am.

How are you? It’s almost December. I honestly can’t believe how quickly this year has gone but I am so thankful for the kind of year that it’s been. You? What are you thankful for?.

I am particularly thankful for the journey. I know that our world celebrates the destination but I am learning daily that life really is about how we journey.

I am going to be as transparent with you as I possibly can, even though this industry makes it difficult to be and your worth is measured based on how much you can package.

As I’ve journeyed through my growth and evolution, my friends will tell you that every dime I’ve made on this thing has gone right back into it. I’m thankful for friends and family who have even loaned me their hard earned money for the sake of my dreams.

There were days where the fans were plenty but the pocket was very empty and this wasn’t too long ago.

Man I worked so hard to push myself and my creativity, yes Lawrence, I know you get me, but most people didn’t, I actually can’t count the amount of no’s I got. The feeling of being constantly overlooked, undercooked, disrespected and maligned is not a pleasant one.

I liken being overlooked to going to a party as a child, being asked to dance for cake, you know you are dancing as hard as your little body can dance, you definitely deserve a slice but by the time Aunty Bose gets to you, you are left with crumbs of unworthiness on a plastic tray.

BUT! I’ve taken the crumbs…I have scraped the tray, I have tasted the cake, and gone back to the drawing board several times to reinvent, to restrategize, to plan for the next party.

At the next party guess what? I don’t compete, I’m very still and I know I am good enough, I have done the work and much respect to Aunty Bose, I can now bake my own goddam cake. The cake no longer validates me, I have given myself the reward of self validation.

I no longer create for others or dance for the man. I do me.

All this to say Lawrence, the journey has never been about what others can do for you or what others say about you. It’s about growth and learning, the money is a delicious bonus.

Don’t let anyone cheat you out of a struggle or a hard experience, ma fi ago alago sise, don’t let social nonsense rush your process. Struggle, cry, feel the depths of your pain. FEEL IT! It’s only then that you are able to recognize when times are good.

I still have more heights to conquer, I just started! But as usual I am thankful that I’m climbing with you. I hope that if I do fall off the ladder, you will pull me up and not tear me down further, I will definitely do the same for you.

I have hidden a message, more like a clue to what’s next in the sinner remix video.

If you see it, take a screenshot and tweet @ me what you see. Or just tell me what you see using the #SinnerRemix

I’ll send you and the first five people who see it something nice. Super nice. Love forever friend.