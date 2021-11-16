TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got…

“They made us doubt our sanity”, Falz reacts to judicial panel reports on Lekki Toll Gate massacre

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Adebimpe

Nigerian Singer and rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as, Falz, has reacted to Lagos judicial panel’s report on the October 20, 2020 “Lekki Toll Gate” massacre.

On October 20, 2020, EndSars protesters who were protesting against police brutality, were shot in the enforcement of a curfew.

The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry set up to look into the massacre, has in a 309-page report submitted to the government confirmed that soldiers of 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, led by Lt. Col Bello, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force shot and killed peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

READ ALSO

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola…

Nigerians react as singer, Falz breaks down in tears (Video)

This comes after the minister of information, Lai Mohammed had in several press briefings stated that the incident was a “phantom massacre with nobodies”.

Following the release of the 309-page judicial panel reports on the massacre, Singer Falz stated that the government made Nigerians doubt their sanity about the Lekki toll gate shooting.

In his words,

“I can’t believe these monsters legit made us think we were mad shaa. Something that we watched on Instagram live. Anyway the panel report is out now and it is clear as day……”

See his post below,

His post
His post
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh screams as her dog “sexually” asaults her during live…

Lady curses man at the riverside for lying that he never promised her money…

Obi Cubana shuts down his Abuja club, after a lady got electrocuted and died

“I saw T.B. Joshua and Bishop Idahosa in hellfire crying” –…

Excitement as BBNaija star, CeeC announces her wedding date (Video)

Lady narrates how a ‘friend’ she housed for three years, planned with boys to…

“If you see what you like go for it”, young lady says as she finally…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m going to Nigeria to ask my former boss to forgive me” –…

“Useless yeyebrity”, Reno Omokri slams Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde over…

“20 years today, forever thankful”, Agbani Darego says as she…

Unilorin expels final year student who beat up his female lecturer

Singer Tope Alabi and her husband jubilate as their marriage becomes 21 years…

“They made us doubt our sanity”, Falz reacts to judicial panel…

Actress Mary Njoku Shares What It Feels Like To Rise From Humble Beginnings

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More