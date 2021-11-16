“They made us doubt our sanity”, Falz reacts to judicial panel reports on Lekki Toll Gate massacre

Nigerian Singer and rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as, Falz, has reacted to Lagos judicial panel’s report on the October 20, 2020 “Lekki Toll Gate” massacre.

On October 20, 2020, EndSars protesters who were protesting against police brutality, were shot in the enforcement of a curfew.

The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry set up to look into the massacre, has in a 309-page report submitted to the government confirmed that soldiers of 65 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, led by Lt. Col Bello, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force shot and killed peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

This comes after the minister of information, Lai Mohammed had in several press briefings stated that the incident was a “phantom massacre with nobodies”.

Following the release of the 309-page judicial panel reports on the massacre, Singer Falz stated that the government made Nigerians doubt their sanity about the Lekki toll gate shooting.

In his words,

“I can’t believe these monsters legit made us think we were mad shaa. Something that we watched on Instagram live. Anyway the panel report is out now and it is clear as day……”

