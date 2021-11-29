TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his…

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as she brags about her achievements

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has bragged about her achievements so far. She bragged about how far she has gone in her presenting career.

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa

The OAP, took to her insta story and bragged about her achievements as an award winning presenter.

READ ALSO

“It is only phone filter” – Toke Makinwa…

“If no one will, I will give myself a pat on the…

She stated that she has three main television shows, billboards modelling and multiple endorsements.

Toke who is presently the host on the Gulder Ultimate Search 12, stated that she has always prayed about becoming what she is today.

According to her, she worked hard to get this far and she hope to achieve many more feats in life.

In her words,

“I have got 3 main shows on Tv sha….I don’t toot my own horn enough….GUS. Jungle Diary and Talk with TokeMakinwa. I’m on YouTube too, billboard’s, multiple endorsements. This is the life I once prayed for. I’ve worked so hard to become this bad ass chick. On Becoming more”.

See below,

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zfancy reacts after Bobrisky called him out for posting his video without…

Video of married dancer, Janemena having a romantic time at her sugar…

Bobrisky drags Zfancy for posting his video without his permission

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

That was madness – Singer, Simi speaks on colleague, Wizkid

Obi Cubana splashes Over N250M on new bulletproof car

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

This my set sha, all of you are full of lies and deceit – BBNaija’s…

Destiny Etiko reacts after Luchy Donalds leaked secret behind her curvy waist…

How I saved 13-year-old girl who snuck out of her house to meet a guy she met…

“It is disrespectful to call people out on social media, when you have…

“You know your boy can never carry last” – Cross brags as he…

Why I disliked my husband after I gave birth to our son – Khafi opens up

“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More