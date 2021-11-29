“This is the life I once prayed for” – Toke Makinwa says as she brags about her achievements

Popular On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has bragged about her achievements so far. She bragged about how far she has gone in her presenting career.

The OAP, took to her insta story and bragged about her achievements as an award winning presenter.

She stated that she has three main television shows, billboards modelling and multiple endorsements.

Toke who is presently the host on the Gulder Ultimate Search 12, stated that she has always prayed about becoming what she is today.

According to her, she worked hard to get this far and she hope to achieve many more feats in life.

In her words,

“I have got 3 main shows on Tv sha….I don’t toot my own horn enough….GUS. Jungle Diary and Talk with TokeMakinwa. I’m on YouTube too, billboard’s, multiple endorsements. This is the life I once prayed for. I’ve worked so hard to become this bad ass chick. On Becoming more”.

