“This one restrict airflow” – Eniola Badmus overjoyed as she receives #10 million cash gift from Kayanmata seller

Nollywood star actress, Eniola Badmus, has expressed happiness over recent cash gift she received from a Kanyamata seller ahead of her upcoming event.

The award winning actress is about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her existence in the entertainment industry.

The actress who is planning to celebrate her big day in grand style received a cash gift from an aphrodisiac seller.

She took to her social media page to express her joy and gratitude at the cash gift. She also shared screenshot of the credit alert.

The star studded actress has been in the entertainment industry for 20 years and has featured in various Nollywood movies. She can hide her joy as she clocks 20 in the industry.

